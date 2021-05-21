Telegraph cable comes down on Horsham town centre road
A road in Horsham town centre was shut after a telegraph cable came down on it.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 1:48 pm
The fire service was called at 6.52pm to reports that a telegraph cable had come down on the road at Freshwater Parade on Bishopric, a spokesman said.
He added: “One crew from Horsham and one from Crawley were mobilised to the scene, and upon arrival they closed the road to allow the cable to be safely removed. BT were informed and requested at the scene.
“The last crew booked away from the scene at 7.28pm.”