Team of students help next generation plan for future

This week Collyer’s students helped the next generation of Tanbridge House School pupils with their options.

The team of students gave up an evening to help pupils make informed choices about their options at the school, linked in with the courses Collyer’s can offer them in the future.

The Collyer’s student ambassadors who supported the event were: Ed Cray, Chloe Gardner, Minty Gray, Mollie Higgins, Riya Sharma, Anisha Wakefield and Alex Williams.

First year Collyer’s student Anisha Wakefield said: “I remember being a Tanbridge House pupil at this options evening event, so it’s great to be back helping the next generation come through!”

Chloe Gardner said: “We really enjoyed speaking to pupils and their parents at the school to give them the full flavour of Collyer’s.

“I’m hoping we’ll see them again at our summer Open Evening at Collyer’s on July 12!”

Ed Cray was keen to volunteer: “Being a student ambassador has also been a great chance for me to develop new skills.

“This was my opportunity to give something back.”

The Collyer’s student ambassadors are studying subjects right across the broad range of academic and vocational subjects and levels offered at Collyer’s and each share a passion to help the next generation to understand the road into further education at the leading Ofsted Outstanding sixth form college.

Tanbridge House deputy head Mark Sheridan said: “The aim of the evening is to help our pupils make informed choices about their options.

“Many thanks to these Collyer’s students for giving up their evening to help our pupils with these important decisions.

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell, who joined Collyer’s students at the event, said: “These student ambassadors are an absolute credit to Collyer’s.

“They really care about the next generation coming through.

“Huge thanks also to Tanbridge House head teacher Jules White and his deputy, Mark Sheridan, for their warm welcome to this wonderful school.

“Who knows, maybe some of the Tanbridge House pupils we’ve met tonight will be Collyer’s student ambassadors in the future!”