Taxpayer’s money saved as contract to run Crawley’s K2 leisure centre changes

The K2 leisure centre in Crawley is to be under new management from November, which the borough council says will save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of pounds each year.

A council statement says that “following a competitive procurement process, Crawley Borough Council’s Cabinet has agreed to award the contract for running K2 Crawley to Sport and Leisure Management (SLM) Ltd. The company trades as Everyone Active.

“This new management arrangement will save local taxpayers every year, while working in partnership with the council to proactively improve health and wellbeing of the whole community through increased opportunities to participate in sport and physical activity.

“The contract also includes the management and operation of the gym, sports hall and café in the Bewbush Centre and the 3G pitch and pavilion in Broadfield.

“In addition to the financial benefits, the Everyone Active proposal is committed to further develop each of the sites through investment and providing high quality services that meet and exceed customer expectations. The company will target 90 per cent customer satisfaction and introduce a quality management system to achieve an excellent rating in year two of the contract and outstanding by year four.

“Everyone Active will work in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, sports clubs, stakeholders and partners to deliver innovative programmes that will contribute towards increased participation, providing opportunities from beginner to elite level.

“Investment to further enhance the facilities has been identified by Everyone Active, which includes improvements to the café facilities, energy efficiency schemes such as an LED replacement lighting scheme, and health and fitness equipment replacement programmes to enhance the customer experience. Staff will also benefit with the introduction of the Living Wage Foundation pay rates in accordance with the council’s commitment as a Living Wage employer.”

In preparation for the new contract, Crawley Borough Council has invested more than £1m into K2 Crawley.

This has included the health and fitness extension, climbing wall improvements making it Olympic ready, additional car parking spaces, a brand new 3G playing surface and a combined heat and power unit which will contribute significantly to reducing the carbon footprint of the building.

More than 1.3 million people use K2 Crawley every year, making it one of the most popular leisure centres in the south-east. As well as providing a huge range of sport and fitness activities, K2 Crawley also hosts national and international tournaments.

Everyone Active operates 168 leisure centres on behalf of 58 local authorities across the country and has an excellent record of delivering high quality services having achieved Swim England’s Swimming Operator of the Year and UK Active Fitness Operator of the Year on multiple occasions.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing, said: “This is a fantastic deal for both taxpayers and the thousands of people who use K2 Crawley every day, from local residents to top athletes.

“We’ve chosen Everyone Active to manage K2 Crawley on our behalf following a very competitive tender process. Everyone Active demonstrated that they could provide high quality services as well as deliver a financial benefit to the council.”

Everyone Active’s Regional Contract Manager, Ian Cook said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to work with Crawley Borough Council to manage the three leisure facilities including the prestigious K2 Crawley Leisure Centre.

“Everyone Active has extensive experience of engaging people in physical activity and reducing levels of inactivity. We look forward to working collaboratively with Crawley Borough Council and its wellbeing provision to provide a high-quality service and offer more opportunities for people to get active, both in the centres and in the community.”

The current leisure management contract for K2 Crawley with Freedom Leisure ends on 13 November 2018. The new contract will begin on 14 November.