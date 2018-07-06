Tanks and helicopters among 300 military vehicles at Capel show

Around 300 military vehicles will be at the annual Capel Military Show this weekend.

The event is held at Aldhurst Farm, Temple Lane, Capel (RH5 5HJ) in aid of charities dealing with wounded military personnel.

Capel Military Show

Military vehicles of all types and nationalities will be there, including (subject to operational commitments) an RAF Chinook, a Puma, an Allouette and a Wasp helicopter.

There will be members of the regular military services, including modern military vehicles, who are putting on a wartime military vehicle recovery demonstration.

The regular services are also accompanied by a Field Military Catering Unit, showing the general public how they cope under battlefield conditions and, of course they will be joined by recruitment personnel.

The show consists of two battles per day with live firing tanks and small arms between the German, Russian, USA and British re-enactors.

Tanks will show their power by crushing cars.

There is family entertainment, catering, a licensed bar, plus period music and dancing with a singing group who will be performing in the evening.

The show opens 10am until 5pm on Saturday and the public can stay on or come to the evening entertainment which finishes at 11pm.

On Sunday it opens at 10am and show closes at 4pm.

Entry prices are £7 per adult, £4 per child and OAPs or £18 per two adults and two children.