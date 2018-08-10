Take a tour inside the £6million Horsham home up for sale

A large country house which previously played host to actors Sir John Gielgud and Lord Olivier is up for sale.

Chesworth House, near Horsham, is on the market with Savills for a cool £6million.

Chesworth House

Steeped in history, previous residents of the Grade II listed property include a playwright and Catherine Howard, King Henry VIII’s fifth wife until her execution in the tower of London.

According to James Machell, head of residential sales at Savills Petworth, Chesworth House has had an even greater unknown history in recent years.

Sir John Gielgud and Lord Olivier, a Steyning resident in his later years, used to perform shows in the chapel James told the County Times.

He added: “A lot of people locally tended to be unaware of it.

“[It’s] one of, if not the, most substantial houses around the Horsham area.”

The house has been extensively refurbished in recent years, with work including replumbing, rewiring and garden landscaping being carried out.

James said: “What is quite noteworthy, [it’s had] so much work done to it.

“It’s ‘turn key’, which for a house of this age is highly unusual.”

The property has extensive gardens and grounds covering more than 20 acres and also an additional four bedroom cottage which the advert lists as being ‘perfect for staff’.

With a history as varied and interesting as Chesworth who knows who the next owner could be, but James is already reporting interest in the property.

Pictures by Peter Wright