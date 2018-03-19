Swimming pool forced to close

A swimming pool which was forced to shut suddenly over the weekend ‘remains closed’.

Billingshurst Leisure Centre closed its pool yesterday morning (March 18) due to a problem with its heating system.

On the centre’s Facebook page it said: “The closure is due to a faulty gas valve on our heating system. We are working hard to get a replacement part as soon as possible.”

A spokesman said today (Monday March 19) the pool remained closed and customers would be updated on the situation later this afternoon.