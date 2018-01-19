Swift end in hunt for wanted Horsham man

A wanted Horsham man believed to be sleeping rough was found ten minutes after an appeal was issued over his whereabouts.

Police said Kristopher Everitt was wanted on recall to prison for not complying with conditions of his release licence.

He was spotted by a member of the public near Horsham railway station ten minutes after an appeal was published on social media to find the 34-year-old. He was arrested at an address in the town an hour later.

Police said Everitt was convicted of assault in December and was given an 18-week prison sentence.