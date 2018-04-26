Swan Walk donation station marks ten years

On Friday April 27, Swan Walk shopping centre and Cancer Research UK will again be teaming up to celebrate a very special partnership which has now spanned a decade.

The 2018 10th annual donation station will be in the centre from Friday April 27 until Sunday May 13.

The Cancer Research UK team are looking forward to adding to the incredible £150,000 raised since the fundraising event first started in 2008.

The fundraisers are looking for people who have not yet cleared out their wardrobe to make space for their spring/summer 2018 purchases.

People looking to donate clothes can collect a bag from the donation station on the mosaic, take it home and fill it with good quality donations of clothes, homewares, books and CDs.

Once they’ve filled the bag they just pop it back to the station when they are next shopping in Horsham.

Gill Buchanan, centre manager, hopes that this year will be another great success.

She said: “Our loyal customers have always been very supportive of what has become a key annual event for the town and this is also the ultimate in recycling too.”

All donations brought to the station will be used in the first instance to stock the two Cancer Research UK stores in Horsham’s East Street and West Street.

Each bag could be worth up to £30.00 to the charity.