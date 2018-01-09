Swan Walk development plans approved

Plans to redevelop a Horsham shopping centre have been approved.

Swan Walk put forward proposals to Horsham District Council to improve the area formerly home to BHS.

Centre bosses are looking to create new retail units for a number of brands along with a new gym.

The development is also expected to improving the centre’s toilet facilities and will introduce its first Changing Places disabled toilet.

When the plans were announced centre manager Gill Buchanan said they were the ‘next step in the continued evolution and growth of Swan Walk’.

Councillors unanimously approved the plans at this evening’s Planning Committee North.