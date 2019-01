There was a great reunion when members of the Sussex Yeomanry Association got together for a special centenary dinner at The Jurys Inn Brighton Waterfront Hotel.

More than 160 members and guests attended the celebration on January 19, with some travelling from as far afield as Germany, Dubai, Cyprus and South Africa, to mark 100 years of the old pals association set up at the end of the First World War.

