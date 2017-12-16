SUSSEX TRAVEL: Saturday, December 16

If you are taking a trip this weekend, here is everything you need to know.

ROAD:

The M3 westbound between junctions J1 and J2. Lane closures: Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed. Reason: Emergency barrier repairs are planned. From 10pm tonight (December 16), to 5am tomorrow (December 17) Lanes closed: There will be two of three lanes closed.

The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J12 and J11. Lane closures: Lanes 2, 3 and 4 will be closed. Reason: Road repairs are planned. From 10pm tonight (December 16), to 8am tomorrow (December 17). Lanes closed: There will be three of four lanes closed.

The M25 anticlockwise entry slip at junction J11. Lane closures: Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed. Reason: Road repairs are planned. From 10pm tonight (December 16), to 8am tomorrow (December 17). Lanes closed: All lanes will be closed.

The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J11 and J10. Lane closures: Lanes 1, 2 and 3 will be closed. Reason: Road repairs are planned. From 10pm tonight (December 16), to 8am tomorrow (December 17). Lanes closed: All lanes will be closed.

The M25 anticlockwise at junction J11. Lane closures: Lanes 2 and 3 will be closed. Reason: Road repairs are planned. From 10pm tonight (December 16), to 8am tomorrow (December 17). Lanes closed: There will be two of three lanes closed.

The A282 anticlockwise entry slip from the A206. Reason: Emergency roadworks are planned. From 8.30pm tonight (December 16), to 5am tomorrow (December 17). Lanes closed: All lanes will be closed.

The M25 anticlockwise entry slip at junction J1A. Reason: Emergency roadworks are planned. From 8.30pm tonight (December 16), to 5am tomorrow (December 17). Lanes closed: All lanes will be closed.

The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J1A and J31. Reason: Emergency roadworks are planned. From 8.30pm tonight (December 16), to 5am tomorrow (December 17). Lanes closed: All lanes will be closed.

RAIL:

Amended Heathrow Connect and Heathrow Express services today (December 16), and tomorrow (December 17), due to engineering work.

Amended service in the Lewes area from 8pm tonight (December 16), and all day tomorrow (December 17). Trains between London Victoria and Eastbourne/Ore and between Brighton and Lewes/ Seaford/ Ore/ Ashford International will be affected, due to engineering work. Replacement buses will run between Haywards Heath and Lewes, Lewes and Polegate and Lewes and Seaford.

Check before you travel. Click here to plan your journey.