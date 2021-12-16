Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Dial Post, was sentenced at Crawley Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) after she pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while unfit through drink.

She was given a 16-week suspended sentence, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions to be completed within the next 12 months. The court also disqualified her from driving for two years, and ordered her to pay £85 costs.

The scene crash at Partridge Green

Supt James Collis, Head of Roads Policing for Sussex Police and Surrey Police, said: “Today’s sentencing, as the judge explained, could have and should have been much worse and, in our view, Price is extremely lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars.

“Given the circumstances and her history of motoring offences, it’s clear she did not consider the risk of her actions to the wider public or the implications for her own family. We are now exploring whether we can appeal this sentence.”