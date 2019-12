Police are on the scene of a ‘significant’ incident in Crawley Down.

Officers have cordoned off Hazel Way in Crawley Down, near Crawley.

Police in Hazel Way, Crawley Down

Photos show several police cars at the scene.

According to a report on Mail online, two people were murdered and one critically injured in a knife attack on the quiet suburban street.

But that information has not yet been corroborated by Sussex Police, which has yet to formally release any details.

More as we get it.