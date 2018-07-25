Sussex Lusitanos raise money for Chestnut Tree House

The Bat and Ball Country Pub and Haywards Restaurant in Wisborough Green hosted a charity event in aid of Riding for the Disabled and Chestnut Tree House.

The equestrian-themed day sizzled in the sun as displays of horsemanship, food stalls, Spanish wine and beers entertained the crowds.

As temperatures touched 30 degrees the skills and showmanship of the horses and riders from Sussex Lusitanos continued to impress awestruck crowds.

Sussex Lusitanos are a stud which specialises in the Portugese Lusitano horse.

Sherene Rahmatallah, organiser of the event, said: “We recreated an authentic atmosphere of an Iberian fiesta.

“It was a fantastic promotion for the breed.”

Although final fundraising totals are yet to be calculated the event was a great success, raising money for two well deserving charities.

Riding for the Disabled is a charity dedicated to using horses and ponies to provide therapy, achievement and enjoyment to people with disabilities all over the UK.

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for Sussex, Brighton and South East Hampshire caring for 300 children and young adults from zero to 19 years of age.