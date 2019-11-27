Sussex hotel fire latest: Seafront building collapses

The Claremont hotel site in Eastbourne has been handed back to building control and the security firm, after the rear wall of the fire-stricken building collapsed this afternoon (Wednesday, November 27).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service returned to the site today to continue the fire investigation. Crews, who were at the scene, contacted East Sussex Building Control Partnership (ESBCP) at about 3pm because they were concerned that one of the building’s chimneys appeared to be moving. Read more here

This comes after the raging fire on Friday (November 22) saw the Grade II listed building put out of use.

In the latest update, a spokesperson said: “The Claremont hotel site in Eastbourne has been handed back to building control and the hotel’s security firm.

“At around 1.50pm, crews were requested to return by the fire investigation team.

“Water was used to damp down the entrance of the building.

The scene at the Claremont Hotel this evening . Photo by Dan Jessup.

“It was identified that one of the chimney stacks looked unstable in the wind.

“The area was cleared to ensure everyone’s safety.

“At around 4.15pm, the chimney stack and part of the rear wall then collapsed.

“We handed over the site to building control and the hotel’s security firm at 16.36.”

The rear wall of the fire-stricken Claremont Hotel has collapsed this afternoon ' after the wind changed direction. Photo by Dan Jessup.

A tweet from the fire service’s account said there are still cordons in place at the scene.

Earlier this evening, an ESBCP spokesperson confirmed no one was injured.

A spokesperson said: “While Building Control officers were in attendance, the wind direction changed which led to the rear wall of the hotel structure collapsing internally on the existing debris.

“No-one was injured. Further investigation of the remaining structure will take place once building in considered safe. Meanwhile the area remains fully cordoned off.”