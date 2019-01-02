Sussex charity for children with learning disabilities gets vital cash donation

Community groups have thanked a building firm for cash donations.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames donated £4,500 to charities, community groups, schools and sports clubs in and around Sussex in 2018.

Many went to the housebuilder’s donation box scheme which invites people to vote for one of three local causes to receive £250.

Kangaroos, a charity which supports children and young adults with learning disabilities, used the money to continue to run clubs that help improve the children’s social skills, independence and self esteem.

Samantha Norgate, fundraising and communications co-ordinator at Kangaroos, said: “With the continuous threat of cuts to voluntary sector funding we have been trying to increase awareness of the work we do and to encourage more voluntary donations. It’s vital that we continue our work and donations like this from Taylor Wimpey will help us to do just that and I’d like to say a big thank you for the support.”

The 1st Crawley Scouts Group had money for new play equipment at Bewbush Academy.

Dr Andy Hibberd, Scouter-In-Charge at 1st Crawley Scouts, said: “ We rely on the support of goodwill gestures and the money that we make fundraising to be able to run all of our group sessions and to continue to offer new and exciting activities for our members. It’s brilliant to see a large business like Taylor Wimpey support small, local groups like us, and I would like to say a big thank you for this funding.”

Will Phair, sales manager at Taylor Wimpey South Thames said: “We are proud to have donated £4,500 to organisations around Sussex in 2018, and we hope to continue this good work in 2019. Everyone at Taylor Wimpey is committed to not only building new homes, but also to making sure that our developments have a positive impact on local communities. I look forward to seeing which charities and groups we’ll help next year. I would encourage people to visit their local Taylor Wimpey development to place a vote in the donation box scheme and have a say on which charity, group or organisation will receive our support next.”