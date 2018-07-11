‘Suspicious product’ forced leisure centre closure

A parish council has explained why it was force to close a village leisure centre suddenly.

Southwater Leisure Centre closed for three-and-a-half days between June 29 and July 2 after a ‘health and safety’ issue was discovered inside the building.

At the time Southwater Parish Council, which owns the centre, said a problem had been found by contractors but the exact cause of the issue was not confirmed.

The council has since confirmed a ‘suspicious product’ was found during building works. It was taken away for testing but was deemed to be safe.

Part of the centre was re-opened on July 3 but the main hall and corridor remained closed with contractors expected to carry out further works on the main bi-fold doors and corridor at the entrance to the building today (July 11).

A council spokesman added: “The Parish Council will be carrying out two days staff training within the next month or so, and therefore it has been agreed that a refund on Direct Debit Gym Memberships will be offered, equating to one week’s free membership. This will be deducted from monthly payments automatically and will compensate for not only the closure but the impending training days.”