Suspect flees Horsham jewellers with £33,000 Rolex watch in his hand

Police have released images of a man they want to identify after a suspect fled a jewellers in Horsham with a £33,000 Rolex watch.

Officers were called to T H Bakers jewellers on West Street in Horsham after an unknown male ran out with a GMT Rolex worth £33,000 on Friday, January 3, police said.

Police have released images of a man they would like to identify. Photo: Sussex Police

A police spokesman said: “The male pretended he wanted to see the watch and spoke about payments before running out of the store with the watch in his hand.

“The watch itself is quite distinctive and has the serial number 101Z916 on the rear plate.

“The male has left the box and original paperwork behind so now not as valuable as it would have been as a complete set.”

Police describe the suspect as white, in his mid-30s, and wearing a navy flat cap, blue puffer jacket with checkered shirt underneath, blue chinos and brown shoes.

Anyone who is able to identify the man pictured, or has seen the watch pictured for sale online, should report online or call police on 101 quoting serial 845 of 03/01.

