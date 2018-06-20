Park Surgery coffee morning lets carers relax and unwind

All Park Surgery patients who care for a friend or relative were invited to join surgery staff and representatives from various local organisations for a cup of tea or coffee and to have a chat about the issues that interest and concern them.

The room was soon buzzing with conversation and much laughter.

Staff in other parts of the building said it sounded as if a party was going on!

Organisations who came included Age UK (Horsham District), Carers Support, the Carers Health Team, Crossroads Care, Alzheimer’s Society and Horsham District Council Community Link.

Their representatives were able to sit with carers and chat about their problems, and give them advice, or signpost them to other organisations who might be able to help.

Some carers just wanted to relax with a hot drink and a slice of homemade cake for a while away from their caring duties.

There will be a series of similar coffee mornings during the year.

They are spearheaded by Maria Stack, the practice care co-ordinator.

The next will be at the end of the summer.