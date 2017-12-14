Superhero flu clinic for youngsters is a major success

Nurses Lisa Jelly and Nicky Brandon turned superhero today (Thursday December 14) for a novel flu clinic idea.

The nurses at Orchard Surgery, in Lower Tanbridge Way, Horsham, donned capes and had stickers and goodie bags at the ready for dozens of two to three year olds.

Invitations to attend a normal nasal flu clinic were sent out via texts and SMS messages to parents and guardians but the take-up proved disappointing.

So a superhero theme was introduced and a letter sent out announcing the idea, resulting in a packed clinic.

‘Bravery awards’ were issued and the youngsters had drawings to colour in while they were waiting.

The clinic proved so popular, another ‘overflow’ one is planned for early next month.