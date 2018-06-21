Sullington flower festival returns to village

Come and enjoy the unspoiled rural flower and craft festival at Sullington from Friday, June 29 to Sunday July 1.

The festival, which takes place every other year and runs 10am to 6pm, ‘never fails to delight and amaze and is always a real treat’ according to one regular visitor.

There will be a beautiful display of flowers

After admiring the flower crammed church, explore the craft stalls and relish the homemade refreshments in the 600 year old Sullington tithe barn – one of the finest ten bay barns in Sussex.

Come and enjoy the beauty and tranquility of this little downland church adorned with flowers on this year’s theme, the gardeners’ world.

All are welcome to St Mary’s church in the hamlet of Sullington at the heart of the South Downs, near the town of Storrington, West Sussex.

You will find so much to like at this bustling, really happy, community event.

St. Mary’s Church is at the end of a country lane, surrounded by the picturesque ancient farm complex of Sullington Manor Farm.

Refreshments are served all day in the ancient tithe barn where there are plenty of interesting rural craft stalls including plants, pottery, art, furniture, homemade cakes and much more.

There’s so much going on this year – Friday June 29 is national cream tea day and will be celebrated with freshly baked scones for sale with clotted cream and jam.

St Mary’s Church, Sullington are working in collaboration with Splash! to provide activities for children.

On Saturday, there will be a play zone with cars, wendy house, giant jenga and other games and forest school activities for older children.

A huge Lego pit will provide all that is needed for children to build their own Lego racing car to hurtle down the race slope.

Also, on Saturday afternoon, you will see wandering Tudor minstrels around the site and there will be folk singing workshops in The Old Workshop. Saturday will culminate with a free concert in the beautifully decorated church. Folk singing involves the songs that people used to sing and we hope that everyone will really enjoy this informal evening when audience participation is encouraged!

South Downs ewes and lambs will be on show – these native downland, teddy bear like sheep will be around all weekend with special halter/handling sessions between 1pm and 4pm daily. There will be daily tours of the church and farmstead at 2pm including a chance to see the finished exhibition on the development of Sullington Manor Farm over the last millennium.

Bernard Sinton, interim rector, said: “We hope that, surrounded by this wonderfully fresh and green countryside, you will stop and wonder on the beauty and the mystery of God’s creation on display here.

“The scope and lovely atmosphere of the event is a testament to the friendliness of the people of Sullington church and what can be achieved when united in a cause. The flower festival is the single most important fundraiser in the life of this church which has to give over £30,000 pa to the Diocese.

“All are very welcome to this happy weekend, may God bless you all as you visit this place.”

The weekend will be rounded off with Evensong in the church at 6.30pm on Sunday.