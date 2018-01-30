Successful tree recycling project

Last Christmas, the Rotary Club of Storrington & Pulborough District piloted a project that would provide a service to the Community while, at the same time, help to ‘green’ our area.

Christmas Trees were collected from residents after twelfth night then recycled at an Ashington farm to provide material for use on the farm - all for a minimum donation of £5 per tree.

The scheme was publicised by labelling trees in garden centres and handing out leaflets during Rotary’s Christmas collection.

Collecting the trees in the Storrington, Pulborough and Ashington areas went smoothly thanks to the huge assistance and hard work provided by Chanctonbury Lions Club and by Chris and Len Earl.

A total of 100 trees were collected raising approximately £600, all of which is being donated to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

All the trees have now been chipped with the residue ready for use around the farm. The chipping operation was undertaken by Rob Dakin of Findon Valley Tree Care who completed the project in a thoroughly professional way and donated his fee to the charity.

Rotary’s project coordinator, Tony Vaughan said: “We are really pleased with how the project went and given the very positive comments by many residents, we anticipate an even larger number of trees next year.

“For a small donation, residents can avoid all the inconvenience and mess of transporting trees to the tip or burning them, knowing that they will have a ‘green’ end use and that a very worthwhile charity will benefit in the process.”

Storrington & Pulborough District Rotary Club is grateful to all of its partners in this venture including Chanctonbury Lions, Chris and Len Earl and Findon Valley Tree Care; to the participating Christmas Tree retailers (Big Plant Nursery, Gatley’s Country Store and Oldfield Stables); and particularly to all the local residents who supported the project.