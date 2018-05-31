Success in getting defibrillator

Both the Foresters Arms public house and the 5th/10th Horsham Scouts were looking to fundraise for a local defibrillator.

The idea was to locate it adjacent to the Scout hut, so 5th/10th Horsham Scouts can provide the electricity supply needed for the heated cabinet.

The Foresters Arms raised funds through a raffle and pub quiz attended by various teams including one from the Scouts. You have to have a good team name for pub quizzes, so very tongue in cheek, we called ours the Ging Gang Goolies and won the quiz!

We also applied to West Sussex County Council for a Community Initiative Fund grant and were awarded £500.

Having managed to raise the necessary funds we worked with Horsham Community Responders who provided the heated cabinet and have offered to come and give training on the use of the defibrillator.

The Scouts will insure and maintain the defibrillator which is now up and ready to be used by the local community, Foresters Arms public house, Scouts, Montessori School, Dance Schools, Allotment holders and footballers at Bennetts Field.

I would just like to thank everyone who has been involved in the fundraising and organising to get this project up and running, especially Morwen Millson, County Councillor,

Marc Harold, Response Team Leader and Colin James the Landlord of the Foresters. Hopefully the defibrillator will never be needed, but if it is, it will hopefully make a difference to someone’s life.