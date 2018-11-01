Stunning First World War tribute created by children at a Horsham school

A poignant Remembrance Day tribute created by children at a Horsham school has been turning heads along one of the town’s main roadways.

Every child at Kingslea Primary School has made a poppy which are now being displayed - along with soldier silhouettes - on a bridge across Harwood Road.

Headteacher Alexis Conway said: “One of our members of staff is involved in WW1 documentaries and re-enactments and has been working with each year group talking about the life of a solider, showing the children a soldier’s kit and weaponry, talking about life in the trenches and the symbolism of the poppy.

“Children will also be learning about the contribution of the Commonwealth, the role of women, Horsham in WW1, animals at war and family life during the era.”