Students ‘in awe’ after talk from top TV historian

The event started with a question and answer session for 18 lucky high performers, who were invited to take part due to their enthusiasm for and achievement in the subject.

The students had the opportunity to ask Dan questions about his career, including ‘how did you move from studying history to becoming a BBC presenter’ and ‘if you could speak to just one person from history, who would you choose?’

These pupils were joined by 140 other students, who were selected for their high engagement with history this year, while Dan spoke about his fascinating career and the amazing experiences he has had, such as talking to the last surviving member of the Dambusters raid.

Students could then ask any further questions that they had.

Elizabeth Simmons, history teacher at Tanbridge House School, organised the event.

She said: “History is a truly exciting subject, which offers something to everyone.

“Dan Snow’s visit really offered these students an insight into a career in history and I am sure his talk has helped to inspire these students to continue to love history.”

Dan also provided the school with three free tickets to An Evening With The History Guy at The Capitol, Horsham, which were gratefully received.

Abbie Budden, 14, attended the event. She said: “Meeting Dan Snow was a great experience, his talk was truly inspiring and I think it’s fair to say we were all in awe of how knowledgeable he is.

“I thought he answered all of our questions so well and am grateful that I had the opportunity to meet him.”