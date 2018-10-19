Storrington Probus Club’s northern holiday

Storrington Probus Club headed north for a holiday recently to make the most of the late autumn sunshine.

The group visited Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and the Peak District during the trip which was organised by club member Alan French.

The first stop on the way was at a National Trust Property, Stowe, where two guides met the group for a very interesting tour of the gardens commissioned by Viscount Cobham and designed by Sir Richard Temple.

After an enjoyable visit and lunch, the group went on to their hotel Thoresby Hall, which was ideally placed for their trips around the area, and provided a private area for drinks and dinner that night.

The next day the group visited Lincoln Cathedral and Lincoln Castle which incorporates a now redundant prison with an interesting history.

Tour guides gave a splendid insight into these wonderful ancient buildings followed by a visit to the exhibition of one of the last four remaining Magna Carta copies.

Some members then went on a boat trip on the river at Witham at the Wharf.

Club member Peter Kerns said: “Next day was a visit to Hardwick Hall commissioned in 1590-9 by Elizabeth Talbot Countess of Strewsbury also known as ‘Bess of Hardwick’ who became the richest woman in England at that time.

“Four guides gave a talk on the history of the building and then a tour with fascinating facts of the history.

“Later that day some members went on a walk around the Thoresby Estate including a working farm and village.

“After a good night’s sleep, the group set off for the 12th century Romanesque Southwell Minster and ‘Workhouse’ museum in Southwell.

“In the afternoon, those that still had the energy played a game of bowls organised by Cliff Palmer and others played croquet. Following a Gala Dinner everyone had a very enjoyable evening.”

Peter added: “On the way back to Storrington the coach stopped at Banbury for lunch which rounded off an excellent trip. During this trip it was announced that Mike Grizaard had passed away following a battle with cancer.

“Mike joined the Club in 2006 and was President in 2016/2017. Mike will be remembered for his great sense of humour and particularly his joke telling at the Club’s monthly lunches.

“Our sincerest condolences go to his wife Maureen and family.”

Back at the Tollgate in Bramber, Andrew Boultbee, club president, presided over two monthly lunches with two excellent speakers organised by John Wilkinson.

The first, Shirley Cornish, spoke enthusiastically about her time in Bolivia on a Church mission to build a church in a very poor area of that country.

Peter added: “She didn’t seem to mind the conditions she had to live in and got used to the altitude sickness from being high up in the Andes and very cold at night.

“The next speaker was Tony Turner who worked at Vickers and for a Charter Airline at Gatwick and gave a stimulating talk called ‘jumping the Pond’ which looked at the development of aviation from the First World War flights to crossing the Atlantic.

“Both speakers contributed really interesting talks after members enjoyed the usual excellent carvery at the Tollgate organised by Tony Girard.

“Don Cleary organised another of his enjoyable Coffee Mornings at The Chequers Hotel in Pulborough and another is planned at The Labouring Man in Coldwaltham.

Other events that are organised, are the indoor fun race night with fish and chips supper in the West Chiltington Pavilion, a shuffleboard evening at the West Chiltington Church Hall with drinks and cakes, the ladies’ night president’s dinner at the West Sussex Golf Club and a Christmas concert at the Chichester theatre.”

For more, visit www.storringtonprobus.com