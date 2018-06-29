Storrington Primary pupils get egg hatching experience

Housebuilder Barratt Homes delighted pupils at Storrington Primary School with the donation of an egg hatching experience.

As Barratt Homes builds new life in the community at its Warren Grove development close to the school, it seemed fitting to provide an educational experience for pupils to witness new life growing.

The egg hatching experience lasted ten days and began with several pre-incubated eggs arriving at the school.

The children from year two were able to view the eggs and watch as the chicks hatched.

After hatching, the chicks were moved to a brooding cage to keep them warm and safe. All pupils involved had the opportunity to hold the chicks and were educated on the egg hatching process.

Mrs Marion Smith, headteacher at Storrington Primary School, said: “Our egg hatching experience was truly unique, and all of the children loved it.

“This was an excellent opportunity to teach the children about the life cycle of a chick and make links with a wide range of subjects, such as science and numeracy, as well as the different needs that animals have. We would like to thank Barratt Homes for the generous donation.”

Lynnette St Quintin, sales and marketing director for Barratt Homes Southern Counties, said: “As a sustainable housebuilder, we are committed to preserving nature and wildlife, and aim to provide relevant educational opportunities wherever possible. Our egg hatching experience uses ethically sourced providers, so after the eggs hatch, the chicks are collected and then live on a farm or are rehomed with hobby chicken keepers.

“This is an invaluable opportunity that educates children in an interactive way and we hope that they remember the lessons they have learned for a long time.”

For more call 08442 734 672 or visit www.barratthomes.co.uk.