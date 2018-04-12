Storrington On Show gives volunteers a chance to help their community

This year’s Storrington On Show now has 16 confirmed exhibitors.

The organisers of the event, held on May 12, have been asking some of the voluntary groups to ask their members what they gain from being a part of their activities.

Workers improve the area

Their members are always keen to make the voices heard and gave the following glowing feedback.

Sandgate Conservation Society said: “We have been going for over 40 years.

“We focus on protecting our local green spaces in the Sandgate area in between Sullington Warren and Warren Hill.

“We aim in particular for the establishment of a country park as local quarrying activities end.

Volunteers working on the warren heather bed

“We comment on planning matters that would be detrimental to these aims.

“The more members we have the stronger is our voice.

“The more fun part of what we do is our field days, of which we have two most months; on Saturday mornings on Sullington Warren and in Sandgate Park.

“Volunteers, whether members or not, are always welcome to these.

“We are particularly keen for children to take part including those working towards their DofE awards.

“Our working parties include people of ages, spanning over 60 years. There is always a good cup of tea and slice of cake to be had, time for a chat and to enjoy being outdoors.

“All tools and gloves provided.

“During part of the year we have monthly evening talks on topics mainly related to nature conservation and local interest.

“Talks in the past have been about local plants, insects and birds, gardens, history and have even included live owls and hedgehogs.”

Sandgate volunteers said: “It’s really satisfying to see the difference a group of people working together can achieve in a short time.”

Others commented that there was always a friendly welcome with good tea and cake. They added that you can do as much or as little as you like and that some people just come for the chat.

Come and visit this second event of its kind, where budding volunteers can find out which local group offers them the kind of experience that they would most like, be it healthy exercise, technical computer skills, admin, or just helping vulnerable people.

The event is free to enter and is being held on Saturday May 12 from 10am to 2pm, at the Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, Spierbridge Road, Storrington.

There will be refreshments available in the café, lots of people to talk to and much to see.