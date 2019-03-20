Storrington dad's fundraiser to help family coping with a terminal tumour

A Storrington dad who was blown away by the community support for his own family is planning his next fundraiser to help another family in need.

Barry Imray's first fun day at Storrington Community Football Club last year saw villagers rally to raise money for a wheelchair-accessible vehicle for his daughter Georgia.

Together, friends and neighbours donated an amazing £8,800 for the vehicle, which Barry and wife Sam are now happily using to take 13-year-old Georgia out and about, as well as for vital medical appointments.

Georgia has cerebral palsy and in the past year has undergone an operation repair her hip, and is waiting for another to straighten her spine and help her sit more comfortably in her wheelchair.

Barry said: "The new vehicle has much more room for Georgia. Also and most importantly the comfort of the ride. Since her hip op Georgia is getting out more, and we're still awaiting a date for her spine op. Once that's done we are positive that Georgia will be out and about so much more for family days out shopping trips and the like. This was all thanks to the generous nature of the Storrington Community!"

After the success of last year's event. Barry, who runs the U12s team at the football club, pledged to repeat the fun day to help other people in the close-knit community.

And the next big day is now set for Saturday, May 4, and will feature stalls, a barbecue, bouncy castle, raffle and of course a fundraising football match at the Recreation Ground, off Spierbridge Road.

The day will be called May The 4th Be With You, and Barry is aiming to raise £5,000 for a local family whose dad has a terminal tumour. He says the family has asked to remain anonymous to protect their young children.

"Regarding my next venture my hope is to have an equally succesful day raising as much money as possible!" he added. "We want to help a friend and his young family have a super holiday. The guys who played last year are all looking forward to helping me out again this year. Without these guys, and this wonderful community i would struggle to raise so much."