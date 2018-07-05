Storrington Baby and Toddler Group ‘so proud’ to mark 40 year anniversary

Started by two mothers who just wanted to meet new mums and entertain their children, Storrington Baby and Toddler Group has been at the heart of the Storrington Community for many years.

Now members of the group have come together to mark an astonishing 40 years of supporting families and providing a safe learning environment for pre-school children.

Forty years worth of children, parents and volunteers have passed through the doors at the Trinity Centre, marking a great milestone.

Hayley Fillary, chairman of the group, said: “We all feel so proud to be a part of this achievement, so much so that we decided to throw an anniversary party for the whole of our community.

“Perhaps we hadn’t realised how much hard work it would be organising this event, but we were absolutely thrilled at the turn out which made it all worth while!”

The children, mums, dads, grandparents and past volunteers associated with the group all joined in with the fun indoor fete, held on June 16.

The hook a duck, hoop the loop and tombola games were all very popular, however the cake stall was the crowning glory.

The amazing Cake Barrow donated some fantastic cupcakes, while the members added in cookies, brownies and sponges to the mix.

At 50p a cake it was difficult to say no to a sweet treat.

The raffle which was so generously donated to and heavily promoted brought the numbers in on the day.

Hayley added: “We have so much gratitude to all the local shops and local businesses who gave so willingly to support our cause!

“Storrington Baby and Toddler Group are a friendly and welcoming group at The Trinity Centre, Thakeham Road.

“We open our doors to families every term time Tuesday and we love a new face, so why not pop along and visit us.

“You may already have met us as we also run the good as new sales at Steyning Grammar, Rock Road, Storrington.”

The next sale is being held on Saturday September 15 so mark the date to avoid missing out.