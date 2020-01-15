Storm Brendan: latest travel news for Horsham

Storm Brendan has caused travel chaos for road and rail users in the Horsham area.

Trains are still disrupted between Horsham and Dorking after a landslip closed all the rail lines yesterday.

Cross Levels Way in Eastbourne is reported as partly blocked

A reduced service will run in both directions on the line that has now reopened, usually for trains towards Horsham, according to Southern Rail.

A spokesman added: “Some Horsham services will be delayed at Dorking to wait for London services to pass.

“This may cause journey times to be increased by up to 20 minutes.”

Several trees were brought down across the district causing misery for drivers.

Rock Road in Steyning is closed due to a fallen tree between the Rock Road Campus and the A24, according to a letter issued to parents by Steyning Grammar School.

The B2133 Lordings Road eastbound is also blocked from the A272 Newbridge Road to the A29 Stane Street due to a fallen tree.

This morning there were also reports trees had fallen on the A281 between Broadbridge Heath and Rowhook, on Bonfire Hill near Southwater and on Forest Road but traffic appears to be coping well, according to the AA.

Overnight there were several reports of disruption on the roads due to fallen trees.

Drivers on Rickmans Lane near Plaistow, Hammerpond Road, Sedgewick Lane and Worthing Road in Southwater were all delayed by fallen trees, which are now believed to have been cleared.

Horsham Police urged drivers to take care on the roads amid the travel chaos.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “We have trees down in a great many places.

“Please go easy on the speed, don’t assume the road is clear round the corner.

“We are guarding and chainsawing as fast as we can to clear them.”

