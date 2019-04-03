Steyning spring show ‘highest quality and standard in the area’

Daffodils at Steyning Horticultural Society’s spring show were of the highest quality and highest standard in the area, according to one regular exhibitor.

Chairman Charles Ashby, who appreciated the remark, was one of those who amazed visitors with his wonderful blooms. He won the R.H. How Cup for best vase of nine blooms of any narcissi, one variety, and The Daffodil Society’s bronze medal for best vase in show.

Charles Ashby won the R.H.How Cup for best vase of nine blooms of any narcissi, one variety

The Daffodil Society’s certificate for best bloom in show went to Val Hodges, with her magnificent double bloom named Sherborne, and Alasdair MacCulloch won the K. Heryett Cup for most points in the daffodil and narcissi classes.

The cooking section was well supported, with first prizes awarded to Stella Lindfield for marmalade, Ann Taylor for cheese straws, Helen Cosham with her victoria sandwich, Carol Killick with her vegetable cake and Jenny O’Hagan for raspberry and coconut tarts.

There was several children’s exhibits and each one was rewarded with a special prize of an Easter egg.

Steyning Flower Club members exhibited 11 wonderful floral arrangements and Steyning Camera Club had examples of their recent work on display.

Val Hodges won best bloom in show

Mr Ashby said it was a very interesting and entertaining afternoon for the many visitors. He thanked the committee and other volunteers for their hard work on the day.

“Without their contribution, we would not have such a wonderful flower show,” he added.

Pat Town's flower arrangement

Diane Cubey with her spring flower arrangement

Alfie Marcantonio receiving an Easter egg from Charles Ashby