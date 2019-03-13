Steyning hosts special supercars preview of Horsham District Showcase Tour

Steyning will welcome the roar of supercars as it hosts a special preview of the Horsham District Showcase Tour.

Formerly known as the Piazza Italia Tour, the popular family event sees Italian, American and British dream machines blast into town.

The Horsham District Showcase Tour, formerly known as the Piazza Italia Tour

Reina Alston, director of Steyning and District Community Partnership, said: “The roar of supercars will once again hit our High Street, exotic dream machines such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and American muscle cars will blast into town, resting for 45 minutes to give time for some serious drooling over the fantastic engines.

“This year we also have some superb and much-loved VW Campervans visiting as well – a real treat for everybody.

“This selection is some of the superb examples that will be on show during the Horsham Piazza Italia festival, which is held over the Easter weekend in Horsham town centre but Steyning is having a very special preview.”

Steyning’s family day out takes place on Sunday, March 24, from 10.30am to 4pm, with the supercars arriving at 2pm and being led in by a band.

So many people attended last year, it was hard to spot the cars among the people!

The popular French market will return, with food stalls offering regional cheeses, freshly-baked bread, patisserie products, olives, French sausages and cooked meats, strings of garlic and crepes cooked to order, plus other stalls with handbags, hats, scarves, jewellery, French posters, giftware, clothing, Provencal soaps and more.

Reina said: “To add to the joy of this very special Sunday, why not make it extra delicious and treat yourself to coffee or tea, or lunch, within many of Steyning’s High Street cafes, restaurants and pubs and also visit some of the shops that are open on a Sunday?

“A wonderful day, in the beautiful English setting of Steyning, just below the South Downs National Park – what a fantastic combination.

“This is the first of many events that Steyning is holding to support the Horsham District Year of Culture.”

The scene at last year's supercars French market in Steyning

Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society has excellent spring show, securing its future

Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society spring show results

Fund for deaf people set up in memory of man who retired to Shoreham