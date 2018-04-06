Steyning Horticultural Society exhibition supported by Camera club

Steyning Horticultural Society held their spring show at the Steyning Centre on Saturday March 31 which was supported by Steyning Camera Club with an exhibition of 64 prints by its members.

It was a very busy afternoon with a steady flow of visitors enjoying the exhibition alongside a wonderful display of spring blooms, special floral arrangements and cookery exhibits, including classes for children. Steyning Camera Club was established in 1972 and photographers of all interests and abilities are welcomed. Activities include presentations, competitions, workshops and a variety of group trips. Members can also contribute to club exhibitions. Visitors are welcome to attend selected talks for a nominal entrance fee. The club meets at The Village Hall, High Street, Upper Beeding on Monday evenings, starting at 7.30pm, from September through to May, and on alternate Tuesday mornings the ‘coffee club’ meets at various locations.