Steyning Cadets enjoy a day of fun and community spirit at Steyning Festival

On Monday May 28, army cadets from the Steyning detachment at Shooting Field, attended Steyning Festival - a two-week family event which includes fun and games, comedy and music acts, competitions, celebrity guests, art trails, shows, treasure hunts and many other family activities.

Cadets Katie and Johnathan Ward, Aaron Goatcher, Joss Bamford, Finley Dee, Ryan Lammie and Lance Corporals Josh White and Poppy Turgut were tasked with running the children’s games.

The cadets enjoying the fair

It was a glorious, sunny day, and the cadets gladly assisted with whacky races, welly throwing, coconut shies, hook the duck, play your cards right and splat the rat.

Some even bravely volunteered to allow the younger children to throw water bombs at them, although I think they were glad to get wet as it was so hot!

Many of them took part in the races and welly throwing, and some joined in with an amazing community drum lesson.

Their enthusiasm didn’t even wane when the heavens opened, soaking everyone at the festival and flooding Steyning in a matter of minutes.

The event started with beautiful weather

The cadets didn’t seem to mind the rain, and continued to enjoy themselves until they were dragged away by their poor, bedraggled parents!

A brilliant time was had by all!

To find out more about the army cadets, pop along to the Cadet Hut in Shooting Field, Steyning on a Monday or Wednesday from 7-9pm.

Alternatively call Captain Cairns on 07737931010 or visit armycadets.com/county/sussex-acf

There was fun for all the family

The community drum lesson

The cadets helped out on the stalls