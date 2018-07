A two-vehicle crash has blocked part of the Steyning bypass this evening (July 4) causing major disruption.

Traffic is queueing northbound along the A283 - between A27 Shoreham Bypass and Clays Hill - following the collision which has taken place half a mile away from the A27.

Debris has spilled across the carriageway and vehicles are taking turns to pass the accident.

Long delays are being reported in the area.