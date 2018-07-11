Station cafe announces closure

After almost 20 years serving commuters in the town a popular station cafe has announced its closure.

Solo Caffe at Horsham Station is set to shut up shop next month as its lease comes to an end.

In June Southern Rail confirmed the lease covering both units - inside the ticket office and on the platform 2 - were up in August and it was listening to offers.

Duncan Guthrie, who operates the family-run business, announced on Facebook the cafe would be closing on August 23.

He said: “To all the people that have used our cafe and worked in our cafe - the legend otherwise known as the Solo Caffe - I am sorry to have to tell you that it is now official we will be closing down most likely on the 23rd of August.

“I would like to thank all of you for being part of our lives for nearly 20 years and we all know there will never be another like the Solo Caffe.”

“As everyone knows we never ran the Solo Caffe for profit we ran it for customer service to the people of Horsham. Unfortunately in the end this has been our downfall. While we were thinking about customer service others were thinking about profit and how much they could squeeze out of us. Something had to give. Sadly it was us.

“As I said recently myself and my wife Roberta walked into this job with nothing and I mean nothing and I am afraid to say after nearly 20 years of paying out and paying out that’s how we are leaving. But we had some fun on the way.

“Thanks again you all know who you are. Please don’t ever forget us. Don’t let this all be in vain because we for sure won’t forget any of you.”