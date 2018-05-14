Starting as you ‘wean’ to go on...

Riverford Horsham were invited to spend a morning with Busylizzy’s new mums showcasing an interactive talk on why organic is best for weaning and beyond.

Busylizzy is a family members’ club offering a timetable of fun and flexible antenatal and postnatal fitness classes and baby activities.

As part of its membership offering, it also hosts frequent social and educational events, which is why it teamed up with Riverford Organic in Horsham to run a healthy family eating and weaning session.

Liz Sowden and Natasha Beatty from Riverford Horsham ran a brilliant session covering everything from how to know when your little one is ready for solids, to the ideal foods to start weaning with, great recipe ideas for the whole family and excellent insight into the benefits of organic produce.

Attendees even got the opportunity to see a meal being prepared in front of them - and then to try the results, even the little ones gave it the thumbs up!

Please contact Liz Sowden on 01403 337 778 or visit www.riverford.co.uk for more information on how a veg box could help your growing family.