Starbucks to return to Horsham town centre

As works near an end on a multi-million-pound redevelopment project in Horsham town centre more shops have been confirmed to be moving into the site.

Four new retailers have already been announced to be opening in Piries Place as a £35m development to create a new cinema, hotel, restaurants and shops enters its final stages.

Redevelopment of Piries Place, Horsham. 22/01/19 Pic Steve Robards SR1901543 SUS-190122-155438001

Virtual tour inside Piries Place development

So far national chains Premier Inn, Everyman, Brasserie White Company and Miller and Carter Steakhouse have been confirmed to be opening in the new look square and developers Reef Estate has announced today several more will be part of the scheme.

The firm has confirmed that coffee chain Starbucks will be part of the development.

Rumours surfaced that the international retailer could be returning to the town after its logo was spotted on hoardings around the site. Is Starbucks set for Horsham return?

Amended plans for proposed Piries Place Car Park showing 'living wall' (photo from HDC's planning portal). SUS-180820-182434001

However, Reef Estates announced today the coffee shop would be part of its plans and it had now begun fitting out its shop.

Alongside Starbucks it has also been confirmed current traders Louise Sloan Opticians, Ceramic Shack, Broadbridges, Timpsons and Lower Lodge Candles have agreed new deals and will be remaining in Piries Place.

Major new restaurant to open in Horsham town centre

Will Rohleder, Development Director for Reef Estates said: “The aim of the Piries Place redevelopment is to create a high-quality leisure led offer in the heart of Horsham Town Centre.

“We are pleased to announce that Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Brasserie White Company and Starbucks have already committed and are in the process of fitting out.

“We are also delighted to have agreed new leases with existing tenants Louise Sloan Opticians, Ceramic Shack, Broadbridge, Timpson and Lower Lodge Candles.”

Major redevelopment of Piries Place approved

Works are expected to be completed by the end of April.

A new car park is also being created in the area which was expected to open in the summer.

Work set to start on new £8m Piries Place car park