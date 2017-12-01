Staff wear purple in support of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Staff at Farlington School wore 50 shades of purple and bought purple cakes to support Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month to highlight the importance of early diagnosis.

The Senior School staff room turned purple, and those attending the Governors’ Marketing Committee meeting dressed up, purple cakes were made by the talented Jane from Harrison Catering and there was a bear cuter than Paddington.

Staff wearing purple

The ‘Wear Purple Day’ was organised by Sue Cooper, Farlington’s head of Textiles, every year since her brother, Adrian Bunting, died from pancreatic cancer, aged 47.

Sue said: “He wasn’t diagnosed as having cancer by his doctor, but only when he went to A&E.

“There he was told he had only four to five weeks to live.

“Sadly, this is true for many. Pancreatic cancer is hard to diagnose and the only hope for any treatment is early diagnosis.”

Wearing purple to support Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

This year we were, sadly, commemorating the loss of our much-missed catering manager, Mark Bell.

Mark was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and fought bravely against the disease and raise awareness.

Mark, along with his family, raised a phenomenal amount of funds and awareness for pancreatic cancer. He is greatly missed by the whole Farlington community.

The Turn It Purple campaign calls for businesses and individuals to highlight the fifth deadliest cancer in the UK by turning the UK purple every November which is pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

Some 9,600 people and their loved ones will face a pancreatic cancer diagnosis this year. And the numbers are set to increase.

Early diagnosis is vital to saving lives, so it’s time to take urgent action by raising awareness of the disease and raising funds for research.

The charity hold several special events throughout the year.

If you are organising your own special event and are looking for a charity partner, it would love to work with you so please get in touch.

Email: corporate@pancreaticcancer.org.uk or phone 020 3535 7090.

More information can be found by visiting the Pancreatic Cancer UK website – www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk.