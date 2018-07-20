St Raphael’s new terrace is opened by care home resident Irene

Care home resident Irene Young had the honour of cutting the ribbon at the official opening of St Raphael’s new terrace.

St Raphael’s care home, located in Dane Hill, recently held the official opening of their newly renovated terrace which was funded by a kind donation from a previous resident Mrs Fleur Cowles-Meyer.

Mrs Cowles-Meyer who wrote for the New York Times and edited Flair magazine was resident in the home and as part of her legacy made a donation to the Augustinian Sisters, who run St Raphael’s Care Home, to be used to help enhance the lives of current and future residents.

Sister Basil, who manages the home, said: “It was incredibly generous of Mrs Cowles-Meyer to make the donation. We wanted to make sure that the money was well used and that we did something that all our residents and their families could enjoy. She went on to say “the terrace was very run down and required extensive renovation, we are delighted with the finished result, we have installed a new glass balustrade so everyone can enjoy the superb view of the grounds as well as a special rubberised flooring as an additional safety feature.”

More than 100 people attended the opening, including friends of the late Mrs Cowles-Meyer, which started with a blessing by Father Tony Collins, followed by a short speech by Augustinian Care’s CEO Philip Smith and then the ribbon cutting by resident Irene Young, who encouraged everyone to enjoy the terrace.