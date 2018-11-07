St Mary’s Church in West Chiltington welcomes families for Halloween ‘Light Stop’ event

Around 30 children and their parents enjoyed a short adventure in song and story to explore a hopeful Halloween at St Mary’s West Chiltington on All Hallows’ Eve on Wednesday.

Kicking off with games and craft activities in the church hall, children with glow sticks and candles made their way to St Mary’s on a pumpkin lit churchyard trek.

Children left with a goody bag, including a free trade pack from the Meaningful Chocolate Company, Scripture Union’s Who is the Light? leaflet and sweets donated by the local Post Office stores.

In the historic Norman church families heard about the origins of trick or treating, pumpkins and the importance of our own lights of hope, peace and kindness making a difference in our world.

St Mary’s Rector Rev’d David Coleman said: “Our whole approach was to provide a light stop option for the many families who go trick or treating.

“It was fabulous seeing witches, vampires, werewolves and zombies in church singing this little light of mine and hearing about who is the light of the world.

“Parents commented that it was a fabulous evening offering a real sense of fun and community spirit.

“As a church we only get a couple of children most Sundays so this was a great opportunity to build a relationship with families and let them know that we are here for them.”

St Mary’s hope that this very successful Light Stop event will open up a dialogue with parents and carers about shaping future provision for children in the village.