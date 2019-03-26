St Barnabas House bike ride challenge for Upper Beeding man whose mum is being cared for by the hospice

A man from Upper Beeding will cycle 60km through the South Downs with no gears in support of St Barnabas House.

Mark Tyler, aged 54, has been inspired to take part in an off-road cycling event - Hit the Downs MTB - after witnessing the specialist care his mother, Angela Tyler, is currently receiving from the hospice.

Mark Tyler from Uppber Beeding training for Hit the Downs MTB which takes place in May SUS-190326-145329001

Angela, aged 79, from Durrington, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in September 2018.

Mark said: “It’s a nasty disease which quickly reduces lung capacity and suffocates the victim overtime.

“Since Mum was diagnosed, it’s been all hands to the pump to make sure she gets the care and support she needs. My dad has MS so what he can do to help is limited by his condition.”

Angela has recently returned home from a week’s nurse-led respite care at St Barnabas House which Mark said was like a holiday for his mum and also significantly reduced the care workload for the rest of the family.

He adds: “The nurses at St Barnabas are fantastic, nothing is too much trouble. Mum made full use of the facilities with jacuzzi baths and massage.

“Her appetite isn’t what it used to be, but she ate more during her stay than she does at home which has given her the energy she needs to fight this horribly debilitating disease.”

Mark will be saddling on up Sunday May12 as part of St Barnabas House’s annual cycling event which last year saw 450 riders take part.

However, unlike other fundraisers, Mark has chosen to make the 60km route even more poignant by completing it without any gears!

Mark said: “The steep inclines of the South Downs will in some small way represent the struggle my mum has to just get up from bed to go to the bathroom.”

“We have no idea how long Mum has left with us. Every day is precious. She’s a legend.”

Mark has already raised over £1,000 in sponsorship for St Barnabas House. To donate visit ww.justgiving.com/fundraising/tylers-single-speed-ride

There is still time to register take part in in Hit the Downs.

Cyclists can choose from a 30km or 60km route. For more information visit www.hitthedowns.org.uk or call the St Barnabas House events team on 01903 706354.

