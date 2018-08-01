Squash marathon raises funds for Action Medical Research

If you’ve played squash you’ll know how frantic it can be.

Spare a thought for two staff at Cubitt and West Horsham who took on a marathon charity challenge for Action Medical Research on June 29.

Andy Hodson, 44, and Steve Atterbury, 58, from Arun Estates took part in a 24 hour squash marathon.

Andy said: “I like to play squash and was just thinking of ways we could help raise funds for our chosen charities this year and this seemed like a good idea at the time!

“I roped in my area operations director, Steve, who doesn’t really play.

“The challenge started at 10am on Friday and finished 10am on Saturday.”

Andy played for nine and a half of the 24 hours, while Steve was on court for five.

Kit Pearman, from hosts Bluecoats Sports Centre, played for six and a half hours.

The other three hours between 7pm and 10pm on Friday were spent watching exhibition matches by the Bluecoats team.

Steve said: “We invited people to come down and take us on which was nice.

“Toby Tennant from Action came and played a few games with both of us; I think he was trying to make us look good because he lost each time!

“There was just a really nice atmosphere though and it was great to see everyone.”

A raffle was held with great prizes available. The pair hope to raise £2,000. To donate visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/24squashmarathon