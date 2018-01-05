Sports ground receives defibrillator thanks to fundraising and a grant

A sports ground in Watersfield now has a defibrillator thanks to local fundraising and a grant from UK Power Networks.

Anne Miller, who works in the pensions team at UK Power Networks, applied to her employer for a £250 Team Sport Award grant to match money raised for a defibrillator at the sports ground in Sandy Lane.

The ground is used by Watersfield Football Club, Watersfield Cricket Club, 1:1 Football and Fitness Performance Coaching and for community events.

Anne, who lives in Clymping, said: “The club (Watersfield FC) has bought a defibrillator. They are delighted with the grant. It will make a big difference because they run several fund raising events throughout the year.

“It’s a really close-knit club, embedded in the local community.

“Everybody is given an opportunity to play, nobody is turned away and everyone is welcome.

“In the last year we have seen the club expand with local children from Pulborough and Billingshurst coming to use the grounds for coaching sessions that run most nights of the week. It keeps the kids out of mischief and keeps them fit.

“I was delighted to win the award because I only joined the company in February so I feel chuffed to be selected as one of the winners.”

Anne’s son, James, who is 18, plays for the reserves team at Watersfield Football Club and has been training to coach football through the Football Association. He provides football training for young people at the ground with 1:1 Football and Fitness Performance Coaching https://www.1-1ffpc.co.uk/.

Watersfield Football Club competes in the West Sussex Football League division three (first team) and division four (reserves) and is performing well, having gained promotion last year and the first team won the fourth division cup last season. The club meets at the Alban Head playing field in Sandy Lane, Watersfield, every Thursday.

The Team Sport Award scheme is run by UK Power Networks to encourage staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and development of sporting opportunities.

Hundreds of community and sport groups have benefited from grants since the scheme was set up.