Specsavers duo take on charity cycle challenge

Hearcare assistant Emma Buckley from Specsavers, Horsham, in West Street, recently took part in the London to Brighton cycle ride for the British Heart Foundation.

Emma tackled the 54 mile route from Clapham Common to Brighton seafront with Specsavers colleague Adam from the Hove and Portslade stores. The energetic pair raised £120 for the charity along the way.

Kumar Keshavji, store director in Horsham, said: “We would all like to congratulate Emma on tackling and completing this challenge.

“The British Heart Foundation is a great cause, and every penny raised really does help them carry on their lifesaving work. Well done Emma.”