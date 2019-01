Southwater based charity the RSPCA have revealed some of the funniest calls they received last year.

Assistant director of the RSPCA Inspectorate Dermot Murphy said: “Every day is different at the RSPCA and our officers are used to responding to heartbreaking calls, taking on hair-raising rescues and, from time-to-time, dealing with laugh-out-loud situations. From stuffed toys to decorative models, our officers have helped them all!”