South Downs village road closed after tractor and car crash

A village road is closed after a crash brought down a power cable.

A tractor and a car collided in Tottington Drive, Small Dole at the junction with Shoreham Road at 10.30am today, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman added: “A length of overhead power cable came down, mostly along the side of the road, as the tractor also hit a power pole.

“Nobody was injured. UK Power Networks are attending to repair the damage.”

An eyewitness told the County Times the cables were blocking one lane to traffic and cars were having to drive under the lines to get past.

Traffic is slow in the area according to the AA.

The road has been closed following the crash

Road diversions are in place, Sussex Police said.

