Society supports first responders

Foresters’ Friendly Society’s Horsham Branch, Court St Leonards, presented a cheque for £350 to Pauline Flores-Moore, team leader of Southwater Community First Responders and a recent volunteer Michael Durrant, at its April branch meeting held at Whispers in Billingshurst.

The First Responders were the local charity chosen by Michael Brinton, Court St. Leonards’ chief ranger in 2017, to be the focus of its local fund-raising activities last year. Michael, a resident of Southwater, said: “The Southwater First Responders provide a vital service to our community.

“I am delighted that Foresters Friendly Society has been able to support them in the life-saving work they carry out every day.”