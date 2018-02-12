Society enjoy talk by renowned speaker

On Wednesday February 7, Horsham Photographic Society had a renowned local guest speaker, Ken Scott, who gave a talk about his walk around the coastline of Britain.

We heard about his difficulties and his highs, saw some of his wonderful photographs of the coastline, the people he met on the way and some artistic coastal compositions.

We would like to thank everyone who joined us and donated so generously, including our members.

As a result we have sent £500 to be split between Ken’s two chosen charities; Parkinson’s UK and the RNLI.

We were spellbound by Ken’s talk and enjoyed the evening and our visitors’ company and hope you will be able to join us in the future.

Horsham Photographic Society held its first meeting on 5 October 1949, so next year will be our 70th anniversary year. Please look at our website in the near future for activities, which we hope will be of interest to many, at www.horshamphotographic society.co.uk